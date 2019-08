- A cash reward is being offered to help police catch masked thieves who stole some powerful painkillers from a Pontiac pharmacy and keep the drugs off the street.

Police say four suspects used a crowbar to break a glass door and to force their way inside the Baldwin Family Medical Center in Pontiac around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The criminals making their way inside to Pine Knob Pharmacy, where surveillance caught them on camera. The suspects wore gloves and hooded white sweat jackets to make sure their faces were covered, as they used large bags to collect their stolen goods.

Rummaging through the drawers, they quickly scooped up what they could find. After going through the inventory after the robbery, the pharmacy discovered Promethazine, Xanax and Oxycodone were missing.

When deputies arrived on scene after the alarm went off, their search comes up empty. Investigators believe the suspects could be connected to other pharmacy break-ins across southeast Michigan.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the four suspects who broke into the pharmacy. Call 1-800-SPEAKUP -- you can remain anonymous.