- Todd Hammons waits for justice as the search for whoever took his seven high-end dirt bikes worth thousands of dollars, continues.

"I cry once a week it is just something I can't get over," he said. "The bikes are about $9,500 apiece. I still owe over $5,000 on one of them."

The bikes were stolen from a locked garage at his Romulus home two months ago. Police believe Hammons could be the victim of Facebook Market Place.

"Maybe it happened once we tried to sell one of the bikes on Facebook marketing," Hammons said. "They called and got my information and the next thing you know; my bikes are gone."

Hammons does not give up easily. A diving accident left him a quadriplegic decade ago but he did not let the incident stop him from pursuing his love of dirt bikes.

Hammons and his family dedicate their time and energy to refurbishing dirt bikes.

"I'm just begging that we can get bikes back, anything that we can do," Hammons said. "My whole family is out of a bike."

Hammons says he feels victimized all over again when people list his bikes for sale, telling him he has to pay up to get his own property back.

"People send me pictures telling me '$2,500 and I'll give them back to you,' They're like we need the money and then we will bring the bikes,'" he said.

So Hammons is joining forces with Crime Stoppers in hopes that someone who has information about what happen to his dirt bikes will speak up.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for this crime.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, so Hammons can get his bikes back and get back to doing what he loves.

"We've been struggling," he said. "We've had help and support but it seems like not getting to where we need to be."