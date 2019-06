- Investigators believe road rage may have caused a deadly crash at a restaurant in Fort Gratiot Township Wednesday night.

A car crashed into Mama Vicki's resturant on 24th Avenue, near Keewahdin Road, around 9 p.m.

Police say the 45-year-old driver lost control and crashed into the building, and that his car caught fire. He was eventually freed from his car and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash but believe the driver was involved in a road roage incident going southbound on 24th Avenue with another driver.

The restaurant also had significant damage and was closed on Thursday.

No other injuries were reported.