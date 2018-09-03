Road work to begin on Telegraph in Oakland County

- On Wednesday. work crews are set to begin a project in Oakland County investing $6 million in long-term repairs on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township.

The project will take part in three stages - and it has some companies along the stretch of Telegraph wondering if their business traffic and profits will shrink.

When construction work gets started with southbound Telegraph having the two right lanes closed from Orchard Lake Road to Square Lake Road for two weeks.

The resurfacing project includes concrete pavement repairs and pavement markings.

MDOT officials say there may be occasional weekend work that could require an additional lane closure, leaving only one lane open.

That has this motorist looking for an alternate route

"It's really going to be miserable for anyone who has to drive every day," said Claire Ransom.

The project is expected to wrap up in November... To learn more about the Telegraph project, go to www.michigan.gov/drive

