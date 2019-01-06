Roseville Police fleet car promotes domestic violence awareness

- The Roseville Police department released photos of their new fleet vehicle on Facebook Sunday morning.

The primary purpose of the vehicle is to promote domestic violence awareness.

Towards the back of the car, there is the signature purple ribbon which represents the cause. The website to Turning Point, a domestic violence help service, is also displayed on the car.

Remember, if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.