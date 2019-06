- Several Royal Oak businesses are offering deals to encourage people to park in one of the three parking garages downtown.

The "Thank You for Parking" campaign is a partnership between the city and businesses to encourage visitors and residents alike to park in one of the nearly 2,000 spaces in the downtown parking garages.

The 11 Mile parking garage recently opened this month as part of the Royal Oak Civic Center project. The Royal Oak Police Station and Royal Oak City Hall are still under construction.

Here are some of the deals you can get by showing a garage parking receipt:

Lockhart's - $5 off a bill over $20 from June 1-7

Royal Oak Brewery - $5 off a bill over $20 from June 8-14

Blaze Pizza - Buy one pizza get one free from June 15-21 (Offer valid for any 11" pizza. Free pizza of equal or lesser value; drink purchase required. Additional charge applies to high-rise, gluten free, specialty crust and vegan cheese. PROMO: 139)

Namaste Yoga - 10% off a 12 or 24 class package from June 22-28 (Class packages expire 9/30).

Rock on Third - 20% off your bill from June 29-July 5

Bruegger's Bagels - Free medium drip coffee, iced coffee, fountain soda or tea with any bagel or sandwich purchase from July 6-12