<div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <article> <section id="story428663962" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428663962" data-article-version="1.0">Royal Oak company develops test to see if kids have been vaping</h1> </header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Royal Oak company develops test to see if kids have been vaping&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/royal-oak-company-develops-test-to-see-if-kids-have-been-vaping" data-title="Royal Oak company develops test to see if kids have been vaping" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/royal-oak-company-develops-test-to-see-if-kids-have-been-vaping" addthis:title="Royal Oak company develops test to see if kids have been vaping"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428663962.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428663962");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_428663962_428662783_109184"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428663962_428662783_109184";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428662783","video":"604756","title":"Royal%20Oak%20company%20develops%20test%20to%20see%20if%20your%20kids%20have%20been%20vaping","caption":"Dr.%20Zalzala%20owns%20Any%20Lab%20Test%20Now%20in%20Royal%20Oak%20and%20says%20it%27s%20the%20first%20lab%20in%20metro%20Detroit%20to%20offer%20testing%20without%20a%20doctor%27s%20prescription.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F13%2FRoyal_Oak_company_develops_test_to_see_i_0_7656302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F13%2FRoyal_Oak_company_develops_test_to_see_if_your_k_604756_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662994572%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DKh-fSblv2gbpHPJkwvQa5jDAeH0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Froyal-oak-company-develops-test-to-see-if-kids-have-been-vaping"}},"createDate":"Sep 13 2019 10:56AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428663962_428662783_109184",video:"604756",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Royal_Oak_company_develops_test_to_see_i_0_7656302_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Dr.%2520Zalzala%2520owns%2520Any%2520Lab%2520Test%2520Now%2520in%2520Royal%2520Oak%2520and%2520says%2520it%2527s%2520the%2520first%2520lab%2520in%2520metro%2520Detroit%2520to%2520offer%2520testing%2520without%2520a%2520doctor%2527s%2520prescription.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/13/Royal_Oak_company_develops_test_to_see_if_your_k_604756_1800.mp4?Expires=1662994572&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Kh-fSblv2gbpHPJkwvQa5jDAeH0",eventLabel:"Royal%20Oak%20company%20develops%20test%20to%20see%20if%20your%20kids%20have%20been%20vaping-428662783",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Froyal-oak-company-develops-test-to-see-if-kids-have-been-vaping"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 10:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-428663962"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 10:56AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 11:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/_Everyone_s_panicking___Allen_Park_vape__0_7638341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428663962-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/_Everyone_s_panicking___Allen_Park_vape__0_7638341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428663962-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="_Everyone_s_panicking___Allen_Park_vape__0_20190904212224"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Royal_Oak_company_develops_test_to_see_i_0_7656302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428663962-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Royal_Oak_company_develops_test_to_see_i_0_20190913145613"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-428663962-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="4" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/04/_Everyone_s_panicking___Allen_Park_vape__0_7638341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="_Everyone_s_panicking___Allen_Park_vape__0_20190904212224"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Royal_Oak_company_develops_test_to_see_i_0_7656302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Royal_Oak_company_develops_test_to_see_i_0_20190913145613"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/royal-oak-company-develops-test-to-see-if-kids-have-been-vaping" data-title="Royal Oak company develops vaping test" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/royal-oak-company-develops-test-to-see-if-kids-have-been-vaping" addthis:title="Royal Oak company develops vaping test" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) (FOX 2)</strong> - With a state ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vapes set to take effect in a matter of weeks, a Royal Oak lab informing parents about tests they can get to see if their teen is vaping.</p><p>"If I ever suspected there was some funny business going on with my children, I would not hesitate to bring them in, get them checked, just to make sure they remain honest," said Dr. Sajad Zalzala.</p><p>Dr. Zalzala owns Any Lab Test Now in Royal Oak and says it's the first lab in metro Detroit to offer testing without a doctor's prescription.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong></p><ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/home/michigan-becomes-first-state-to-ban-flavored-e-cigarettes" target="_blank"><strong>Michigan becomes first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/-everyone-s-panicking-allen-park-vape-store-in-jeopardy-after-flavored-e-cigarette-ban" target="_blank"><strong>'Everyone's panicking': Allen Park vape store in jeopardy after flavored e-cigarette ban</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/i-didnt-think-it-would-happen-to-me-doctors-believe-vaping-caused-teens-double-lung-collapse"><strong>'I didn't think it would happen to me': Doctors believe vaping caused teen's double-lung collapse</strong></a></li> </ul><p>"We can use a urine sample, hair sample, blood sample, even nail sample to test for either presence of nicotine or presence of THC," Zalzala said.</p><p>Dr. Zalzala says parents can get results from an instant urine test in a matter of minutes. A blood draw can detect traces of nicotine in two hours. A test of hair strands can determine if someone has been vaping as far back as three months. </p><p>"One of the dangers of vaping is that it can be so unregulated," he said. "Sometimes you can get more nicotine out of vaping than you would out of a pack of cigarettes."</p><p>Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a temporary ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products last week to keep them out kids' hands. The state health department says the number of kids vaping jumped 900 percent between 2011 and 2015. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into more than 400 cases of lung disease that could be traced to vaping.</p><p>While it's illegal to sell e-cigarettes and vaping products to anyone under the age of 18, kids are still getting their hands on them. One of the concerns about the flavored e-cigarettes ban is that it could kill businesses. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. We're the pawns of a chess match. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Road rage incidents like this have been on the rise recently. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="RoadRage__Banner__Getty_1568419526719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Road rage fatalities increased 500 percent over 10 years and they're still on the rise, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/moviepass-will-shut-down-services-on-sept-14"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/getty_moviepassphoneimage_091319_1568420993164_7657279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="MoviePass is shown on a mobile phone screen in a file photo. renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '428663962'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6303_" > <span © Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 