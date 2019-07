- Rescue crews were out on the Detroit River Wednesday afternoon, after a boat capsized.

SkyFOX was over the scene and a small, white sailboat was overturned with multiple people sitting on the boat appearing to wait for help.

This happened around 12:30 p.m. near Mariner Park.

Authorities haven't said yet if anyone was hurt or why the boat may have capsized, but it appears to have been a small sailboat coming from the John S. Barbour Small Boat Sailing Center.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.