With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, taking care of our health can end up on the back-burner.

This weekend in Highland Park "Say Detroit" is making it easy with a free community health fair.



Doctor Deborah Charfoos Banooni from Say Family Clinic and Nurse Patricia Wells are here with a preview.

For more information the community health fair is Saturday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the SAY Detroit Family Health Clinic, 211 Glendale Ave, Highland Park.