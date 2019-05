- The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to a recent scam attempt in Harrison Township.

They say someone went to the home of a senior citizen, knocked on the door and told the elderly man they'd been sent by his doctor's office to collect his DNA and have paperwork signed.

The man got in touch with his doctor and they told him they'd not sent anyone out, nor is this normal practice.

Authorities are reminding everyone now to let strangers int oyour home and not to give out any type of personal information in person, over the phone, or on other forms of communication/paperwork.

Authorities are also reminding that DNA will be colelcted in a medical facility or is court ordered.

If someone comes to your home and you feel it is suspicious, you're advised to call a trusted individual or sheriff's office.