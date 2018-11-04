School board candidate in Bloomfield Hills claims political signs were stolen

- 90 political signs were yanked from local school board candidate's yard.

Anjali Prasad is running for the Bloomfield Hills School Board. She says 6 weeks ago, her election signs started disappearing.

It was clear someone was stealing them from homes and businesses in Bloomfield Hills and Bloomfield Township.

They took so many signs that Prasad had to order more, now she's gone over her campaign budget.

She filed a police report last week, and security camera have caught the thief in the act with the sign in hand.

“Ironically this is why I got into the race, I wanted to bring a culture of civility to the schools in an age of bullying, and honestly I think this is just a high level of bullying,” Prasad said.

The person responsible has been arrested and will be charged this week.



