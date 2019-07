- The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirms a man's body was recovered from a lake in Addison Township Tuesday morning.

The man in his 30s was last seen kayaking around 12:45 a.m. in Lakeville Lake in Addison Township. It's not clear why he was out on the water at that hour, and authorities aren't sure how he ended up in the water.

The body was recovered just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.