Second suspect arrested in murder of Detroit firefighter

- A second suspect has been arrested in the death of Detroit Firefighter Jack Wiley II.

Wiley’s partner Naomi Huff recalls memories with her best friend.

They sang together, trained together, they worked together, they rolled together, her kids called him uncle Jack.

"He was my best friend, he’s my partner, he’s my everything, he’s my rock,” Huff said.

Jack, a Detroit firefighter, followed in his father’s footsteps, running into burning buildings and saving lives.

"I didn’t realize how much time we spent together, every day, all day, sometimes 72 hours a week, you know everyday side by side together and then if not we’d be on the phone 3, 4, times a day,” she said.

Jack was found dead, shot inside his house on Penrod Tuesday morning on Detroit’s west side.

Investigators say his house was ransacked, SUV stolen and later discovered burned.

Now two 18 year olds have been arrested in connection with the murder.

“Jack deserves his justice and I’m gonna give them the best information I can give them,” Huff said.

His pregnant sister found him in his home, after he didn’t show up for work. Jacks firefighting family selling t-shirts to not only get justice but also looking out for Jack’s niece or nephew who will never get to meet their uncle.

“The t-shirts are not only going to be worn a memory of him but also going to raise money for a good cause and everything that needs to be supported,” she said.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime, both 18 years old. The second suspect was taken into custody Friday near Rosa Parks and Blaine just before 2:30. If you have any information please contact Detroit Police.

To donate and receive a t-shirt please visit the link.