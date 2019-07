- Seven years ago, Kid Rock purchased a mansion on the banks of the Detroit River. Now, the star is selling his mansion, just doors down from the Detroit Mayoral Mansion, for more than $2 million.

Kid Rock (real name Rob Richie, Jr.) listed his Detroit home for $2.2 million on Monday with Skyline Realty Group.

The 6,000-square-foot colonial has 6 beds, 5.5 baths, and was built in 1930. Rock bought the home in January 2012 and, though the sale price was never listed, it had been listed at the time for less than $500,000. According to Zillow, the home had been on the market for $800,000 in April 2010 and was on the market through December 2011, when the price had dropped to $465,000 when the listing was removed.

Since buying the home, Kid Rock completed several renovations including the boathouse with an outdoor shower, new break wall, attached 2 car heated garage, 2 outdoor TVs (operational year-round) along with a state-of-the-art entertainment system.

The home also has newer windows, central air conditioning, and a spectacular view of the Detroit River.

It also has a lot of touches, courtesy of Kid Rock including 'Made in Detroit' blinds, an American Badass logo in at least one bedroom, and pillows with RRJ (Rob Richie, Jr) embroidered on them.

That's not all. Kid Rock's American pride is obvious as well. Outside of the home, there are two American flags on the pillars, Americans flags on the boathouse, flags throughout the foyer, on pillows in the study, and even on the hand towels in the kitchen.

The home is in an exclusive subdivision, just steps away from the Manoogian Mansion, where current mayor Mike Duggan resides.

So how does this home compare to fellow Detroiter star, Eminem? Back in 2017, Em sold his 17,500-square-foot Rochester Hills mansion for less than $2 million.