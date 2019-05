- Taylor police say four people were hurt in an accident Tuesday morning on Telegraph in Taylor. The road is closed in the area as authorities are still on scene.

The accident happened after 9 a.m. near Telegraph and Northline. A car and a semi truck are involved but police don't have details yet about how the accident happened.

Police said four people were hurt, some with serious injuries, but weren't sure if those hurt were all riding in the car or in the semi.

Southbound Telegraph at Northline and eastbound Northline at Telegraph are shut down right now as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.