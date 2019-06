- The man suspected in the deaths of several women on Detroit's east side is due in court Thursday morning, but not for any murder charges.

Deangelo Martin currently is only currently facing charges in a separate case - but one that's still believed to be connected - in which a 26-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and stabbed back in May.

Martin is due in court Thursday for a probable cause hearing for the charges he faces in that case. Martin is currently charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, and four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. He's due to be in court at 8:30 a.m.

Martin has not been charged in connection with the serial killings yet but police believe he's behind the murders of at least three women found dead, either naked or partially clothed, after they had been lured into abandoned homes on the city's east side.

Police are looking in whether he may be connected to even more deaths, with one of those being Annetta Nelson.

Nelson's body was discovered partially clothed in an abandoned home on Winthrop near Plymouth back in February of 2018.

Rudolph Henderson, 43, was charged with her murder but Wayne County prosecutors dropped the charges. The investigation remained open since then, but the trail for Nelson's killer went cold.

Detroit police would not confirm if they consider Martin a suspect in Annetta Nelson's death, but sources tell FOX 2 that investigators are in contact with her family.

