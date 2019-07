- Deangelo Martin, a suspected serial rapist has been charged in connection to the assault of a second woman.

The 34-year-old Detroit man was charged with kidnapping, assault and sexual assault of a 51-year-old Detroit woman. The incident reportedly happened June 3, 2019 at around 1 a.m. at a house on Detroit's east side.

It's alleged that Martin kidnapped, strangled and sexually assaulted the victim.

Expected to be arraigned July 24 at 10:30 a.m., Martin has already been charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation and criminal sexual conduct of a first woman.

"This is part two," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a news release. "We will continue to work on other cases where this defendant may also be involved."

While police wouldn't expand on any details, the second set of charges comes part of a larger investigation related to the suspect.