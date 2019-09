- Detroit Police are looking for 78-year-old Elaine Sparks, who was last seen August 12th in the 16000 block of Lauder around 9 a.m.

It was reported by family that Elaine drove away from the above location in a newer white SUV and never returned. Family says she visits the Belle Isle area often.

She is being described as a black female who uses a cane and a walker to get around.

Police say she is in good physical and mental condition.

If you have seen Elaine, you are asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.