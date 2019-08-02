These are tall storms, not huge, but they're starting to climb higher. Once they build to 30,000 to 40,000 feet, that brings on the possibility of severe weather: rain, wind, thunder, lightning, and even some hail.
The storms are expected to continue until about 7 pm when a cold front arrives...and brings more rain. That should last until about 10 pm Monday.
Temps then will hover around the upper 70s and low 80s until the weekend when we get back to about 85 or even higher.
Posted Aug 02 2019 10:29PM EDT
Seven children and one adult were hospitalized after a violent crash on Eight Mile just west of Mound.
Detroit police tell FOX 2 that some of the children were not even restrained inside the Cadillac Escalade, which flipped in the crash, landing on its side on Buffalo Street.
Inside the Cadillac Escalade - seven children and one adult. Detroit police say the kids range in age from 3 to 12 years old. The driver was a woman in her 40s. Detroit police will not release the conditions of the children tonight, a spokesperson said.
Posted Aug 02 2019 09:22PM EDT
M.L. Elrick ( @elrick ), Marc Fellhauer ( @MarcFell ) and Shawn Windsor ( @ShawnWindsor ) appear live in the Red Shovel Network as the best power trio since They Might Be Giants and their metronome. Brandon Knight of Distributed Power pops in to talk solar power.
THE STRAIGHT DOPE: Shawn rushes to RSN HQ after penning his thoughts for the Detroit Free Press on the Tigers' big trades, but the Tigers suck and this isn't a sports podcast, so we don't waste any time on this latest pathetic move by the hometown 9.
DTE won a rate increase in May that will jack up most folks’ electric bill by nearly 9%. So what do they do next? Request ANOTHER 9%increase! ML breaks it down.
Posted Aug 02 2019 08:50PM EDT
Dan Gilbert was hospitalized back in May, we later learned he suffered a stroke and had to undergo a catheter-based procedure.
A new video shows the first time we're getting a direct look at his progress.
"Remember me, I'm in downtown Chicago, Illinois," he says in the video.