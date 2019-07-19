Our own morning anchor Jay Towers-fell victim to a team of thieves who tried to drain his bank account by obtaining his credit card, pretending they were the bank and then fishing for more info.
"I get a phone call, it's a one 800 number, I answer, they say they're my bank. They say they have my address, my phone number, my information. They asked me if I made a $500 charge at target, a $600 charge at a Walmart in Florida? I panic and said no, someone has compromised my card," he said.
So what could Jay have done differently?