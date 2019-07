The extreme heat has helped trigger severe weather throughout metro Detroit and southeastern Michigan.

Wind gusts about 60 miles per hour with egg-size hail causing severe thunderstorm warnings throughout metro Detroit.

At 8:25 p.m. the Ann Arbor Art Fair was being evacuated due to the weather conditions.

Severe thunderstorm warnings for Livingston and Oakland counties expired at 8:15 tonight, with the National Weather Service saying that the storms have weakened a bit.

Washtenaw and Wayne counties still have a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m.

FOX 2's Derek Kevra said that wind rotation has been seen over the area. Should the rotation tighten, conditions for tornadoes would be ripe, as the winds are the big concern, he said.

More than 1,000 lightning strikes have been seen in the past half-hour. The storms are big with cloud tops reaching 60,000 feet.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.