- Severe weather continues to move through the area, a trail of damage in south central Michigan remains.

Some of the most damage has been documented online in the area of Durand and Vernon, southwest of the Flint area. Most of southeastern Michigan is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. with hail and high winds remaining to deal with.

Michigan State Police say about 21 homes were destroyed but say no injuries have been reported.

A Shiawassee County resident said that a tornado destroyed his house, posting a Facebook video showing the home's roof ripped off.

"I no longer have a roof," he said. "What is exciting about that, is this used to be my room, my calendar, my whiteboard, my bed."

*Update from Vernon Township tornado* 21 homes are confirmed damaged from first responders on the ground. MSP aviation will be flying the path of the tornado when the weather clears. Many more homes are suspected to have been damaged. We still do not have any confirmed injuries. pic.twitter.com/sMcOtfUhAs — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) March 15, 2019

Facebook user Tylor Green shared a video of him driving near Durand through a series of uprooted trees and destroyed houses (see attached photos and video above).

