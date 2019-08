- A convicted sex offender who is already on the registry for life is now accused of exposing himself an an Oakland County park because he was "fishing" to see if another man at the park was interested in him.

Brian Pochron, 34, was arrested this week for the exposure from last wek, Oakland County authorities say.

According to the county sheriff, Pochron was at Dodge Park #10 in Highland Township on August 23rd when he was spotted pulling his pants down and exposing his behind. A man said he shot video as Pochron laid on his stomach on a picnic table with his behind exposed.

Soon after, Pochron ran to his car, covered his license plate with a shirt and drove away. The investigation led detectives to Pochron as he was recognized from a previous indecent exposure in the area.

When he was interviewed, he admitted that he exposed himself at the park to attract a man. He claimed he was 'fishing' to see if the witness was interested in him.

On Monday, a warrant was issued and he was arrested at his work in Waterford Township. He was arraigned Tuesday and given a $10,000 bond/no 10%.

Pochron is listed on the sex offender registry for life for a 2003 conviction of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13.

He was convicted in 2017 of lying completely naked on a walking trail in Highland Township. He served probation until July of this year.