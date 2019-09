- While the location of Mia Patterson was settled and some closure has come, her death still stings.

"All I have is memories of my daughter, and ashes," said her mom Dawn Patterson. "My daughter did not deserve this. I just don't understand what type of person would do this to her."

The type of person, and the reason behind their actions remain at the heart of questions remaining over the death of the 25-year-old. What happened to Mia Patterson?

After her boyfriend dropped her off on May 25, 2017, Mia disappeared.

"She was kind and sweet. And we want to know what happened. We want to know who did this to her," said her grandmother, Gwen Butler.

Her body was later discovered more than two years later in June at the 14000 Block of Wart Street on Detroit's west side.

While the two and a half years of uncertainty has weighed heavily on Patterson's family, it's left her daughter with confusion. Her grandma said the 9-year-old doesn't understand.

"We need to be able to tell her daughter something about her mother that she will understand," said Butler. "Her name is Jasmine. She still doesn't understand. She asks me questions sometimes when she's over at my house. She said 'What happened to my mom? What happened to her?'"

To help bring the case to a conclusion, Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you know what happened to Mia, police ask you call 1-800-SPEAK UP.