- She's "vicious" and a "lunatic."

His time at the executive branch is a "failed presidency."

Just another day on Capitol Hill as President Donald Trump and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit engaged in proxy war of words Tuesday, trading insults over each others' qualifications and experience.

"I watched just this morning, this Tlaib," Trump said as a rain of boos fell over the crowd at a conservative Teen summit.

"But I watched her this morning, she's vicious. She's like a crazed lunatic. She's screaming - just before she got into Congress - who elected her?" Trump said. "She is screaming like a total lunatic at one of our rallies."

Trump's comments on Tuesday are the latest in a string of insults he has hurled at the "Squad," a four-person group of women that in addition to Tlaib also include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley."

"It's desperation because it's a failed presidency," Tlaib responded.

"In 2016 at the Cobo rally, there was 12 women and all of us stood up asking about labor rights, asking about sexual harassment in the work place, sexual assault," she said. "Every single one of us stood up and asked the tough questions to a person that wanted to be president that was running at that moment on a hate agenda."

Pundits see the latest shift in rhetoric from the president as an effort to brand the face of the Democratic party to the four congresswomen - of which much of the country is still largely unknown. However according to polls that do know them, the individuals are viewed unfavorably.

The Republican Party Chair of Michigan, Laura Cox, was asked to assess these potential moves by the president.

"Listen, people probably aren't going to like all the things the president tweets but we need to focus on what he's accomplished and what he's done," Cox said. "I believe voters when they go to the polls, they will think about the vote for our president based on the policies that have benefitted their family, benefitted their business, benefitted their neighbors and co-workers. Those are the things that mean something to somebody."

Cox also disagrees with the notion that Trump is framing his second election run around ethnic identity politics, instead hoping people focus on the country's strong economy and historically low unemployment.

Coupled in that conversation is a growing discussion regarding the country's minimum wage standard. The House passed a bill that would raise the federal limit to $15 an hour. It's unlikely to make through a Republican-controlled Senate and the Congressional Budget Office estimates it could cost jobs. However, many Americans still approve of the measure.

"A $15 million wage increase will help 33 million Americans and alone in my district 120,000 workers in the 13th Congressional District will be directly impacted by it," said Tlaib.

Adjusted for inflation and the cost of living, the congresswoman said a more realistic minimum wage limit would be $20 an hour.