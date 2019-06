- The Shelby Township Police Department is looking for 77-year-old Willard Smith who was last seen by his wife Friday night around 9 p.m. near 25 Mile Road and Dequindre.

Police say Smith left his home in a beige 2012 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan with a Michigan license plate that reads DPS2840.

Smith suffers from Parkinson's disease and has other medical issues.

If you have seen him or his vehicle, you are asked to contact the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121.