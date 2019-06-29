< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415465843" data-article-version="1.0">Shelby Township Police search for 77-year-old Willard Smith</h1> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-415465843" class="social-share">
</ul>
</div> addthis:title="Shelby Township Police search for 77-year-old Willard Smith"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415465843.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415465843");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415465843-415465787"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/MISSING%20PERSON%20WILLARD%20SMITH_1561841611856.jpg_7457246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/MISSING%20PERSON%20WILLARD%20SMITH_1561841611856.jpg_7457246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/MISSING%20PERSON%20WILLARD%20SMITH_1561841611856.jpg_7457246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/MISSING%20PERSON%20WILLARD%20SMITH_1561841611856.jpg_7457246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/MISSING%20PERSON%20WILLARD%20SMITH_1561841611856.jpg_7457246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415465843-415465787" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/MISSING%20PERSON%20WILLARD%20SMITH_1561841611856.jpg_7457246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/MISSING%20PERSON%20WILLARD%20SMITH_1561841611856.jpg_7457246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/MISSING%20PERSON%20WILLARD%20SMITH_1561841611856.jpg_7457246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/MISSING%20PERSON%20WILLARD%20SMITH_1561841611856.jpg_7457246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/MISSING%20PERSON%20WILLARD%20SMITH_1561841611856.jpg_7457246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 04:54PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-415465843" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>FOX 2</strong> - The Shelby Township Police Department is looking for 77-year-old Willard Smith who was last seen by his wife Friday night around 9 p.m. near 25 Mile Road and Dequindre. </p><p>Police say Smith left his home in a beige 2012 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan with a Michigan license plate that reads DPS2840. </p><p>Smith suffers from Parkinson's disease and has other medical issues.</p><p>If you have seen him or his vehicle, you are asked to contact the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121. <br> </p>
</div> <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/one-person-wounded-in-shooting-at-sunoco-gas-station-in-harper-woods" title="One person wounded in shooting at Sunoco gas station in Harper Woods" data-articleId="415437485" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>One person wounded in shooting at Sunoco gas station in Harper Woods</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 01:02PM EDT</span></p>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/police%20sirens_1561827562603.jpg_7456772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/police%20sirens_1561827562603.jpg_7456772_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/police%20sirens_1561827562603.jpg_7456772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/police%20sirens_1561827562603.jpg_7456772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/29/police%20sirens_1561827562603.jpg_7456772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>One person wounded in shooting at Sunoco gas station in Harper Woods</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p <div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Harper Woods police were sent to a Sunoco gas station Friday night for reports of a shooting in the parking lot. </p><p>Around 10:14 p.m. at the Sunoco at Kelly and Eastwood officers arrived to secure the scene. During their investigation they were unable to find the victim initially but later found out the victim was sent to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. </p><p>The victim, a 44-year-old Detroit resident, is in serious condition but is expected to recover. There are no other injuries reported. </p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> 