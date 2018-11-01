Sheriff: woman smokes crack cocaine in front of Macomb County deputies after chase

- The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says a woman smoked crack cocaine right in front of deputies as they were trying to arrest her.

The sheriff's office said it happened on October 25, around 2 a.m. when a deputy tried to stop a car in Harrison Township. The driver didn't stop and tried to run from the deputies.

Eventually, stop stick were put out and the woman behind the wheel hit the sticks. Deputies tried to box the car in and she then crashed into two marked sheriff cars.

She still didn't stop and eventually drove off the road before finally coming to a stop.

Deputies pulled their guns and ordered the two women in the car to get out with their hands up. The passenger, 28-year-old Alexandra Weed, did as she was told and was arrested.

The driver, 36-year-old Kristi Rettig, did not. Video released by the sheriff's office shows the woman ignoring the deputies and smoking crack cocaine.

She was eventually removed from the car by deputies and taken into custody.

Rettig, of Eastpointe, is charged with flee and elude, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and operating while license suspended.

Weed is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff is using the interaction to remind people that hope is available through their Hope Not Handcuffs program.