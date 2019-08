- It was only a matter of time before it happened.

Drinkers and tokers can rejoice, cannabis-infused beer has finally arrived. And it's as Michigan as it gets.

"Our deal with shorts is we're making a whole host of Michigan infused products that mimic the taste of popular craft brews," said Joe Neller, Co-founder of Green Peak Innovations.

On Aug. 15, Michigan-based Green Peak announced it had combined with also Michigan-based Shorts Brewing Company to create marijuana-infused beer.

"We developed products with Shorts for people who want the flavor of shorts beer, one that offers some level of intoxication but don't want the alcohol," Neller said.

Any beverage brewed won't have alcohol in the drink. It will only taste like some of the brewery's most popular drinks. But the duo hasn't limited itself to mere beverages. Neller said they are also planning on creating Soft Parade-flavored gummies, Huma Lupa Licious tasting vape pens as well as trying out some of the brewery's cider line as well.

"We've been talking with Shorts for a couple of years," Neller said. "Joe Short was very excited, it's something he's been thinking about for quite some time."

Michigan law currently prohibits the creation of alcoholic beverages that also have THC or CBD in them. Neller said until that law is amended, they'll work to offer the next best thing: the brewery's most popular beers without the alcohol but with the cannabis.

Michigan leagalized the recreational use and sale of marijuana on a ballot measure in 2018, during the midterm elections. Since then the cannabis industry has kicked off in the state, tapping all facets of the market, from labels on the products, packaging designs to security systems for facilities.

While other states have seen a similar merger of mind-altering molds, this would be the first all-Michigan creation between the two. Once companies are allowed to start selling cannabis-based products in Michigan, expect to see these edibles and beverages hit the shelves.

Don't expect either company to rest either. Neller mentioned their intention to push the boundaries of cannabis-infused anything with sparkling waters, lemonades and cold brew coffees as well.

"We're looking at all options so consumers can have the choice," Neller said.

As a start, any products to first hit the shelves will most likely be your basic hybrids.