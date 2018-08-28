Shri Thanedar isn't ruling out running for Detroit mayor

- Having shelled out $11 million of his own money and finishing dead last in the Democratic race for governor, one might think Shri Thanedar has had enough of running for office. Think again.

"I want to find a way for me to serve the public," he said.

Thanedar isn't ruling out running for Detroit mayor. His possible bid for mayor, in his mind, is grounded in some positive signs. A majority of Detroit voters wanted him to be governor as he finished first, defeating Gretchen Whitmer. His aggressive advertising campaign paid off as he spent three to four days a week in the city hustling for votes and he sees a connection with Detroit voters.

"I campaigned a lot in Detroit and I won the City of Detroit. I was very thankful and very proud," he said.

Thanedar complains about the blighted neighborhoods next door to a vibrant downtown.

"You see a lot of prosperity in downtown Detroit and as I walk a few blocks, nothing has changed for decades," he said.

Just as the current mayor had to move into the city to run, Thanedar says he's would consider moving from Ann Arbor.

"I certainly would love to live in Detroit," he said.

Duggan vs. Thanedar for mayor, what if?