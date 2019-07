A one-car crash has left three dead in Bloomfield Township Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3:39 p.m.on Heathfield Road south of Berkshire Road when a vehicle driven by a 72-year-old Southfield woman hit a tree.

The driver died and also killed in the crash were two of her three passengers: a 69-year-old Oak Park man and a 29-year-old Southfield woman. A 71-year-old Royal Oak woman was critically injured and hospitalized.

Police say that it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash and that "for reasons unknown at this point" why the vehicle went off the road, and struck the tree.

The three victims who died were all dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Bloomfield Township Traffic Investigations Unit.

Police are seeking information from anyone who witnessed the crash, they are asked to contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at (248) 433-7755.