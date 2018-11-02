Sisters left with no apartment water after landlord used illegal hook-up

- A case of resident versus tenant as to why the water isn't on at one Detroit home on the city's east-side.

Confusing and convoluted are all fair descriptions for what’s going on for a pair of sisters in Detroit. These sisters called FOX 2 to say their water is not legally hooked up.

Charlene Frazier says she hasn't had water for weeks all because of their landlord.



"I kept calling him and asking about my water and he told me I could go downstairs in my basement and drain the water from my hot water tank and flush my toilet," she said. "That is what he told me."

The city says the water hasn't been off for weeks but actually was just shut off on Oct. 29 at her home on Lappin - because the house hasn't had legal water since 2008.

The landlord is responsible for setting up the water and the tenant has to come in and put the water in their name - something Charlene says she couldn't do.

A few hours after they called FOX 2 as of 4:45 p.m. Friday, the water department said both parties had gone in to do their parts to get the water legally on.

FOX 2: "The water department said that you needed to do it."

"What do you think I'm doing now?" she said.

We actually met up with the landlord while he was getting the water situation settled. He wouldn’t go on camera but says even though his name isn't on the leases as the owner, there are family members and he manages some 35 properties in the area.

His explanation: it just took a while to get this done but he showed us paperwork that it's now fixed.