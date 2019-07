- In late May, a 17-year-old boy with special needs was walking his two therapy dogs when a car full of people pulled up and stole them from him. They, literally, ripped them from his hands.

They asked to pet his dogs, got out and did. It seemed routine and friendly -- until they grabbed the dogs and shut the doors to the car.

That was six weeks ago. Sergey Olson is still reliving those moments and his mom, Liz, promises they won't let it go.

"We're not gonna let this die, we're not gonna stop looking," Liz said. "We just want the dog back. That's what the reward's all about, we know he's out there, and we're going to do everything we can to get him home."

Therapy dog stolen from teen with special needs dragged by car in Farmington Hills

Sergey was walking Lukey and his brother, Hennessy, in Farmington Hills near Lochmoor and Queensboro. A group of people in a Chevy Aveo stopped, got out and took the dogs.

Sergey held on tight and was able to get Lukey back while being dragged. But the car got away with Hennessy.

"I feel like I could've done a lot more different," Sergey said.

"When he goes to bed he relives what happens and all he can focus on is the dog he didn't save and not the one that he did save," Liz said.

Since that day, the Olsons have been on social media, trying to get the word out and are even offering a $1,000 reward if they can get their dog back.

"There are so many people looking and I want to say thank you to them for that - because all the leads and all the things that you're sending to us and police, we're very grateful for," Liz said.

Farmington Hills police fight to find therapy dog stolen from boy with special needs

Tips that lead to Hennessy's safe return could make you eligible for the money. If you know where he is, you're asked to contact Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2600.