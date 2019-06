- Detroit police are asking for the public's help finding a rape suspect involved in an April attack.

A composite sketch was released Wednesday of a man wanted for rape of a 17-year-old girl on Hillcrest and Frankfort on the city's east side April 26.

The sexual assault happened sometime between 8 and 9 p.m. The black male is described as a 46-year-old between 5 feet 4-5 inches. He has a medium to heavy build, dark brown eyes, bald head and a salt and pepper full beard. His lips matched his complexion.

He was wearing a tan 3/4 length coat, dark blue jeans and dark gray to black work boots.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's capture.