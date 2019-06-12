< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Sketch released of suspect who raped teen on Detroit's east side
Posted Jun 12 2019 10:11PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 10:10PM EDT fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412380730" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - Detroit police are asking for the public's help finding a rape suspect involved in an April attack.</p><p>A composite sketch was released Wednesday of a man wanted for rape of a 17-year-old girl on Hillcrest and Frankfort on the city's east side April 26.</p><p>The sexual assault happened sometime between 8 and 9 p.m. The black male is described as a 46-year-old between 5 feet 4-5 inches. He has a medium to heavy build, dark brown eyes, bald head and a salt and pepper full beard. His lips matched his complexion.</p><p>He was wearing a tan 3/4 length coat, dark blue jeans and dark gray to black work boots.</p><p>Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 