- Two people died Tuesday afternoon in a plane crash near the Livingston County airport in Howell.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says it appears a single engine Rockwell Commander M200 C-plane was attempting to take off when it crashed. Two people were on board, and neither survived.

The victims have been identified as 68-year-old James Tafralian of Webberville, and 64-year-old Philip Colmer from Chelsea.

Authorities haven't said yet what may have caused the crash. The tail of the aircraft was smashed in, the wings were damaged and the nose of the plane is missing.

FAA investigators are investigating the accident site, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

An earlier version of this story indicated authorities believed the plane crashed while it was trying to land, but the FAA believes it crashed while taking off.

Fox 2 has learned that the small aircraft is registered to a company out of the U.K. According to the company's website, one of the services they offer is to help international pilots register aircraft in America.