Smash-and-grab suspects may be part of massive crime ring, police say

- Detroit police finally caught a break early Wednesday morning after two people were caught who may be connected to the more than 40 smash-and-grab break-ins across the city.

The arrests Wednesday were made on the city's east side near August and Dickerson streets. Police spotted the men in a stolen pickup truck and the men, who were likely spooked, then crashed into a utility pole.

Commander Nicholas Giaquinto of the Detroit police's organized crime unit says these crimes have been a drain on their resources and that Wednesday's arrests are part of a relatively large network of criminals they've identified. He says more than a dozen people could be involved with the group that started with smashing stolen trucks into pharmacies.

Smaller crews began spinning off of that group, hitting grocery and liquor stores, too. Detroit police say what's making it even harder to find these guys is dealing with a bunch of copycats as well.

Police have since discovered the crime pattern February, re-evaluating evidence, surveillance video and witness statements, gaining sources outside and inside the smash-and-grab organization, trying to help financially devastated business owners.

Nine arrests have been made so far and police are expecting many more to come.