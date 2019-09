- If you smell a weird stench throughout the day in the metro area, it's likely coming from Ohio.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says a large fire is burning at a metal scrapyard in northwest Ohio, and the smell is spreading.

Washtenaw County residents in particular may smell smoke or various plastic type odorants throughout the day Tuesday.

Public Safety Officials on scene of the fire have advised authorities here in Michigan that there are no major concerns regarding air quality, and no further action is required.