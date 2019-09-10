< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Whitmer gearing up for fight over the budget, vaping ban and more"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/state-lawmakers-and-gov-whitmer-gearing-up-for-fight-over-the-budget-vaping-ban-and-more">State Lawmakers and Gov. Whitmer gearing up for fight over the budget, vaping ban and more</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/memorial-stair-climb-held-in-dallas-to-remember-911-first-responders"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/P_DALLAS%20MEMORIAL%20STAIR%20CLIMB%209P_00.00.31.19_1567898397575.png_7644933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Memorial Stair Climb held in Dallas to remember 9/11 first responders"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/memorial-stair-climb-held-in-dallas-to-remember-911-first-responders">Memorial Stair Climb held in Dallas to remember 9/11 first responders</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/tv-anchor-gives-on-air-rebuttal-to-viewer-critique-of-attire">TV anchor gives on-air rebuttal to viewer critique of attire</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/noaa-chief-scientist-to-investigate-agencys-response-to-trumps-dorian-tweets-report-says">NOAA chief scientist to investigate agency's response to Trump's Dorian tweets, report says</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/state-lawmakers-and-gov-whitmer-gearing-up-for-fight-over-the-budget-vaping-ban-and-more">State Lawmakers and Gov. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story428187067" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428187067" data-article-version="1.0">Smell from Ohio scrapyard fire seeping into southeastern Michigan</h1> </header> addthis:title="Smell from Ohio scrapyard fire seeping into southeastern Michigan"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428187067.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428187067");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428187067-428187042"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428187067-428187042" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 01:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 01:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428187067" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - If you smell a weird stench throughout the day in the metro area, it's likely coming from Ohio. </p> <p>The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says a large fire is burning at a metal scrapyard in northwest Ohio, and the smell is spreading. </p> <p>Washtenaw County residents in particular may smell smoke or various plastic type odorants throughout the day Tuesday. </p> <p>Public Safety Officials on scene of the fire have advised authorities here in Michigan that there are no major concerns regarding air quality, and no further action is required. </p> </div> </section> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/mackinac-island-s-grand-hotel-getting-new-ownership" title="Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel getting new ownership" data-articleId="428200304" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mackinac%20grand%20hotel-091019_1568141427695.jpg_7649401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mackinac%20grand%20hotel-091019_1568141427695.jpg_7649401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mackinac%20grand%20hotel-091019_1568141427695.jpg_7649401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mackinac%20grand%20hotel-091019_1568141427695.jpg_7649401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mackinac%20grand%20hotel-091019_1568141427695.jpg_7649401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel getting new ownership</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 02:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 02:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of the most iconic hotels in Michigan will soon be under new ownership. </p><p>The Grand Hotel has been purchased, and the sale is expected to be complete within the next 30 days. </p><p>The Musser family has owned the Grand Hotel for more than 85 years. Dan Musser III will remain chairman to provide leadership and guidance to the team.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/workers-crushed-in-sterling-heights-warehouse-killed-instantly-by-cascade-of-granite-slabs" title="Workers crushed in Sterling Heights warehouse killed instantly by "cascade" of granite slabs" data-articleId="428194351" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/09/wjbk_granite%20slab%20crush_090919_1568057551116.jpg_7646874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/09/wjbk_granite%20slab%20crush_090919_1568057551116.jpg_7646874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/09/wjbk_granite%20slab%20crush_090919_1568057551116.jpg_7646874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/09/wjbk_granite%20slab%20crush_090919_1568057551116.jpg_7646874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/09/wjbk_granite%20slab%20crush_090919_1568057551116.jpg_7646874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Workers crushed in Sterling Heights warehouse killed instantly by "cascade" of granite slabs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 02:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The two men crushed to death when slabs of granite fell on them have been identified as a 30-year-old man from Warren and a 53-year-old man from Shelby Township.</p><p>In a preliminary report released Tuesday afternoon detailing the incident, the two men were crushed after slabs of granite shifted while they were being moved.</p><p>The employees were reportedly using an overhead crane to move several slabs of granite. When those slabs were lifted off their storage rack, several other slabs of granite shifted in that process. The subsequent movement caused "a cascade of several more slabs of granite shifting."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-charged-with-danielle-stislicki-s-murder-heading-to-trial" title="Man charged with Danielle Stislicki's murder heading to trial" data-articleId="428192748" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-galloway%20stislicki%20bound%20over%20trial-091019_1568139015540.jpg_7649171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-galloway%20stislicki%20bound%20over%20trial-091019_1568139015540.jpg_7649171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-galloway%20stislicki%20bound%20over%20trial-091019_1568139015540.jpg_7649171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-galloway%20stislicki%20bound%20over%20trial-091019_1568139015540.jpg_7649171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-galloway%20stislicki%20bound%20over%20trial-091019_1568139015540.jpg_7649171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with Danielle Stislicki's murder heading to trial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 01:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 02:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The man charged in connection with the disappearance and presumed murder of Danielle Stislicki is heading to trial. </p><p>A judge bound over Floyd Galloway Jr. on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder on Tuesday, after a preliminary hearing that lasted a day and a half . Fifteen witnesses were called, including Danielle's loved ones and coworkers, and dozens of pieces of evidence were shown. </p><p>The judge said after listening to all the testimony, he says there is "overwhelming probable cause" that Galloway committed this crime. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)" title="high wasted pants_1568075749817.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>TV anchor gives on-air rebuttal to viewer critique of attire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/noaa-chief-scientist-to-investigate-agencys-response-to-trumps-dorian-tweets-report-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/09/GettyImages-1172289651%20THUMB_1568056056896.jpg_7646935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump (R) references a map while talking to reporters following a briefing from officials about Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office, Sept. 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" title="1172289651_1568056056896-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NOAA chief scientist to investigate agency's response to Trump's Dorian tweets, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/state-lawmakers-and-gov-whitmer-gearing-up-for-fight-over-the-budget-vaping-ban-and-more"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/08/Let_It_Rip_Weekend_0_7645438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Let_It_Rip_Weekend_0_20190908132756"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>State Lawmakers and Gov. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mackinac%20grand%20hotel-091019_1568141427695.jpg_7649401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mackinac%20grand%20hotel-091019_1568141427695.jpg_7649401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mackinac%20grand%20hotel-091019_1568141427695.jpg_7649401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mackinac%20grand%20hotel-091019_1568141427695.jpg_7649401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel getting new ownership</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/workers-crushed-in-sterling-heights-warehouse-killed-instantly-by-cascade-of-granite-slabs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/09/wjbk_granite%20slab%20crush_090919_1568057551116.jpg_7646874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/09/wjbk_granite%20slab%20crush_090919_1568057551116.jpg_7646874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/09/wjbk_granite%20slab%20crush_090919_1568057551116.jpg_7646874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/09/wjbk_granite%20slab%20crush_090919_1568057551116.jpg_7646874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/09/wjbk_granite%20slab%20crush_090919_1568057551116.jpg_7646874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Workers crushed in Sterling Heights warehouse killed instantly by "cascade" of granite slabs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-charged-with-danielle-stislicki-s-murder-heading-to-trial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-galloway%20stislicki%20bound%20over%20trial-091019_1568139015540.jpg_7649171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-galloway%20stislicki%20bound%20over%20trial-091019_1568139015540.jpg_7649171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-galloway%20stislicki%20bound%20over%20trial-091019_1568139015540.jpg_7649171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-galloway%20stislicki%20bound%20over%20trial-091019_1568139015540.jpg_7649171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-galloway%20stislicki%20bound%20over%20trial-091019_1568139015540.jpg_7649171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged with Danielle Stislicki's murder heading to trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/smell-from-ohio-scrapyard-fire-seeping-to-metro-detroit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-flames-091019_1568135185822_7649069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Smell from Ohio scrapyard fire seeping into southeastern Michigan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/former-detroit-sportscaster-fred-mcleod-dies-at-67" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mcleod-fox-sports-091019_1568125294335_7648696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mcleod-fox-sports-091019_1568125294335_7648696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/10/wjbk-mcleod-fox-sports-091019_1568125294335_7648696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, 