- If you walk outside Monday, you'll notice barely any clouds are in the sky - but it's a little hazy out there.

That's smoke settling in the air from wildfires up in Canada.

The air quality in Michigan and surrounding states such as Wisconsin and Minnesota is affected from the fires, that are as far north and west as Alberta. The smoke is showing up on the visible satellite.

The National Weather Service says the smoke will hold over Michigan for most of the day Monday.

[July 8 2019 - 7:56 AM] Not a cloud in the sky, yet does it still look a little hazy to you? Canadian wildfire smoke covers most of Michigan. This will hold over the state for most of the day as northwesterly flow continues to draw smoke over the area. #miwx pic.twitter.com/m4xl6G7vD4 — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 8, 2019

The government agency Alberta Wildfire is reporting several fires are still burning right now in the northwest. Most are under control or are being held, but one is reported to be out of control.