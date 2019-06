Marygrove President, Dr.Elizabeth Burns, says the college is closing in December because of enrollment decline.

In 2017, the Catholic college announced it would end undergraduate programs, and now the graduate programs are also ending.

“The number of courses we offered was limited,” said Dr. Burns. “We focused mostly on education and I think you need to look at what’s happening in education and in the education world right now and so I think there are definitely challenges.”