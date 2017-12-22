Special needs player scores hockey goal, gets into "fight"

A great night for a local hockey player with special needs - Wolfie Mueller got some ice time on Thursday night in Fraser.

A couple of weeks ago, one of the coaches for the Michigan Ice Hawks talked with coaches from the Oakland Junior Grizzlies about Mueller, who liked to hang around practices. They asked if it would be all right if he skated a shift.



The Grizzlies coaches said -- how about if he scored a goal?

So not only did he score a goal, Wolfie also got an assist and got into a fight, for a Gordie Howe hat trick. He spent some time in the penalty box, but it was all in good fun.