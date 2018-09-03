Speeding Dodge Charger causes fatal I-94 crash

- A deadly crash shut down westbound I-94 at I-96 Monday morning.

The violent crash happened at 2 a.m. this morning, caused when a driver going more than 100 miles an hour hit another vehicle.

The driver of a speeding Dodge Charger rear-ended an SUV, causing the car to slide 400 feet before it rolled over. The speeding driver was thrown from the car and died instantly, police said.

Two people inside the SUV were able to get out before it caught fire after being hit. They did not suffer serious injuries.

