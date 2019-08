- A man from St. Clair Shores has been charged with a 20-year felony for threatening to shoot and poison police after a former classmate reported his suspicious comments.

Police say 30-year-old Cory Fraser reached out to a former classmate at Wayne State University on Monday. They had not spoken to one another since spring 2018. She reported that during their call and text messages, he grew upset, saying that WSU, Warren and Roseville police "went after me" and were prejudicial toward him, according to officials.

The woman reportedly tried repeatedly to calm him down, but it wasn't working. Near the end of the 20-minute phone call, Fraser allegedly said he wanted to shoot or poison officers from those agencies. He reportedly also said he was disappointed that only six police officers were harmed in the recent incident in Philadelphia -- that he wanted to shoot 200 police officers.

This former classmate should be commended for her swift action, contacting the authorities regarding these very disturbing and dangerous threats," said Prosecutor Eric Smith. "The specific reference to another tragic mass shooting in our nation and the desire to inflict a greater deal of harm to our local law enforcement is chilling. We will prosecute this Defendant to the fullest extent of the law."

The Wayne State Police, working with St. Clair Shores Police Department and a multi-jurisdictional Special Operations Task Force, arrested Fraser around 8 p.m. He was charged with a false threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

The defendant is expected to be arraigned Aug. 22 before Magistrate Metry in St. Clair Shores 40th District Court.