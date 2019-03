- You've probably heard it before but ...

"Everybody's Irish on St. Patrick's day," said one man.

And forget waiting until Sunday to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day.

"We are really excited," said Bob Roberts, co-owner of McShane's. "We're celebrating St. Patrick's Day Friday, Saturday, Sunday."

FOX 2: "All weekend?"

"Starting now. It's happening right behind me," he said.

First stop Friday - McShane's Irish Pub and Whiskey Bar on Michigan Avenue in the heart of Detroit's Corktown.

FOX 2: "You guys going to be serving green beer?"

"Miller Lite, $3 a pint," Roberts.

All three days there will be live music and DJs at McShane's and a toast to the Irish Saturday and Sunday with brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FOX 2: "What's in this Irish brunch?"



"Irish stew, corned beef and cabbage, Irish egg rolls," he said.

Saint Patrick's Day celebrations are starting early -- pretty much everywhere.

At The Old Shillelagh, the shenanigans don't start on Sunday either, why wait? On Saturday, its Saint Practice Day.

"We don't know what to expect for Saturday night," said Phil Graves, manager. "It could be a two St. Patrick's Days back to back."

With three floors and a tent, DJs and live music.

It's of the biggest Saint Pat's parties in the state as roughly 25,000 people are expected.

"Every year it gets crazier and crazier," Graves said. "Six am is when we get here and people beat us here."



FOX 2 was then off to Thomas Magee’s Sporting house and Whiskey bar in Eastern Market.

"We are kind of open at our normal time which is 7 a.m. anyway," said owner Erik Olson.

St. Patrick's Day and all weekend there will be with turntables and bagpipes from noon to five Sunday.

Olson also put together a rare group of vintage Irish whiskies.

"The only Irish whiskey that changes every year is Middleton. It's fantastic," Olson said.

But as the whiskey flows -- and the green beer -- is, often chugged... they can't stress this enough: Don't drive drunk.

"Get an Uber, get a Lyft, call a friend, crawl to a hotel," Graves said.

"If you run out of money and you are drinking here at my bar," Olson said. "I'll send you home myself,"

"Whatever you have to do to keep yourself safe," Roberts said.