- For many, spring forward means losing sleep as we set the clocks ahead by one hour.

“It takes day or so to adjust and some it may take longer,” concerned citizen Keith Moore said.



As Daylight Saving Time goes into effect Sunday at 2 am, one Michigan lawmaker believes it's time to stop the time change that takes place twice a year and keep everything at Daylight Saving Time.

We need to keep the things the same on time,” Lucido said.

Senator Peter Lucido first started working on legislation to keep Michigan in Daylight Saving Time all year long when he became a State Representative in 2015.

“There's more strokes, heart attacks that are associated with moving the clocks back and forth,” Lucido said.

The lawmakers say sleep habits also become impaired.

“As a result we have workers compensation injuries, there’s an escalation during those two weeks we move the clocks thereafter,” he said.

He says evidence also shows the two weeks following the change in the clocks, children are disruptive in school.

Senator Lucido says because daylight saving time exists for 8 months of the year it should be the standard.

This Shelby Township resident agrees.

“Look back at what put the change in motion to begin with and I think those needs are no longer there anymore,” Salvatore D’Angelo said.

But not everyone agrees with the lawmaker and believes the time change exists for a reason.

“Realistically it allows time to reset itself with the seasons,” Corey Duquette said.

Lucido hopes state senators will take up the issue soon.

“I sure as heck hope next week because what happens is with most of them changing their clocks and losing one hour of sleep, I hope they’re cranky enough to get it done,” he said.

Senator Lucido says he won’t give up his fight and he wants congress to do its part to make Daylight Savings Time the standard.