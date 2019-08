- Tuesday showed the aftermath of last night's torrential rainfall in Sterling Heights.

"I heard that there was going to be flooding but I didn't think it would be this bad," said Thresa Losiowski.

And as the sky opened up. parts of Metro Detroit were dealing with flooded roadways and street closures.

Officials came out Tuesday, putting up barricades, leaving motorists to face detours at road closures like the one near Schoenherr and Plum Brook in Sterling Heights.

FOX 2 cameras spotted high water levels surrounding bridges making them unsafe. Heavy rain not only closed roads but businesses, also.

"We closed today, tomorrow. We'll see what Thursday looks like," said Charlie Beaupre, owner of the Plum Brook Golf Club.

A portion of the Plum Brook Golf Club looking more like a lake

"This happened actually same day five years ago," Beaupre said. "Like I said, nothing new."

It was five years ago this week that Metro Detroit got hit with torrential rains causing wide spread flooding.