- A family is still left without answers in the abduction and murder of a 5-year-old girl from Monroe as Friday marks 10 years since her death.

Nevaeh Buchanan first went missing on May 24, 2009 from the parking lot of the Charlotte Arms Apartment Complex on North Macomb Street in Monroe. Though search parties were formed throughout the community, a fisherman found her body in a shallow grave along the banks of the River Raisin in Monroe County on June 4, 2009.

Two men, who were close to her mother and were also convicted sex offenders, were arrested on probation violations and questioned about Nevaeh's murder - but never held responsible. In 2014, Monroe's local paper revealed a person police believe killed Nevaeh was in prison on unrelated charges. Years later, no conviction and no answers.

Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone said Wednesday that they have investigated over 2,000 tips in the case and are still searching for leads and information to solve the crime. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530 or email at tellthesheriff@monroemi.org or message them on Facebook. You can remain anonymous.

A group called Justice for Navaeh was formed several years ago to find answers, and say they are planning an event for the 10-year anniversary.