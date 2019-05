- It was described as an effort to change the momentum - a movement that took over the center of campus on the University of Michigan campus Tuesday night.

"I don't know about you, but I will go to jail before I let this government tell me what I can, and can't do with my own body," said Cecile Richards, co-founder of Supermajority, a women's political action group. "That's a promise to you."

This rally is in response to eight states which recently passed legislation to restrict abortions.

"I feel like it's a way to control women - I'm not for that," said Sydney Holmes.

"We are all a little worried that it could happen," said Stephanie Ruiz. "Because it has happened in 8 other states but we're here to try and stop that."

"This is a fire that is going to burn a pathway all the way to the white house next year," said Richards.

The message was repeated again and again is marches and rallies are great - but what really gets things done is a vote.

"No one goes to the polls alone," said Lori Carpentier of Planned Parenthood of Michigan. "Take ten people."

About 20 similar demonstrations took place across the state and dozens more nationwide.

"It's very empowering to see you have the support of the women and there are men here too, saying that we won't stand for this," said Brittany Jaszewski.

Pro-life organizations also see the trends across the nation.

"I don't want to be known as a country that is willing to discard those who are unable to protect themselves," said Deborah Bloomfield of Michigan Right to Life.

Those with Right to Life of Michigan feel empowered for a different reason.

"We have been silent for so long and not spoken out with our conviction that life is valuable," Bloomfield said. "Life is important."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has gone on record saying she will veto a bill that restricts abortion rights if one makes it to her desk.

The pro-life organization is circulating petitions to bypass that veto.

A new petition drive is trying to ban most abortions in Michigan. The measure would make it a crime for doctors to perform an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy -- when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

A group calling itself "The Michigan Heartbeat Coalition" says their goal is overturn Roe V. Wade -- the U.S. Supreme Court decision that gave women the right to choose.

Their proposed law would allow an exception to protect a woman's life, but it would also send doctors who perform abortions to prison.



The coalition needs 340,000 valid signatures to get the proposal on the ballot.