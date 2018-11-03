Strike over: Local 24 hotel workers reach settlement with Westin Book Cadillac

- Striking Local 24 hotel workers have reached a settlement with the Marriott-operated Westin Book Cadillac, and ratified a contract with workers in the city.

"We stood strong in solidarity, and meant it when we said one job should be enough for hotel workers in the city of Detroit," said UNITE HERE Local 24 President Nia Winston. "Regardless of background, race, age, or department, workers refused to be divided, and as a result emerged victorious. We're hopeful that similar progress can be achieved in the six cities still on strike, and the progress made by Marriott here in Detroit shows that they are able to make reasonable movement. What we've achieved will change workers lives and the hotel industry here in Detroit."

The settlement for hotel workers includes historic progress on crucial issues impacting hotel workers, including wages, healthcare, benefits, and working conditions.

Once all other six cities out on strike have reached an agreement, Local 24 will share the full details of the new contract.

All six of the cities are either scheduled to be back in bargaining or seeking dates to return to negotiations shortly.

