- A strip mall caught fire Friday evening on Detroit's west side after a vehicle parked behind it caught fire..

Detroit Firefighters were called to the Body Oils and Natural Herbs, inside of a strip mall on Wyoming, just south of Fenkell.

It's not known how the fire was started, but video from SkyFOX shows a burning vehicle parked behind the business.

