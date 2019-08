- Friends, family, students and staff all turned out for a vigil of one of their favorite teachers: Rick Bodick.

"I loved having him as a teacher as well as my theater director. I felt comfortable in all of his classes and he really just made the theater our home," said Jordan Helv, a 2016 graduate of Troy High School.

Bodick taught for 33 years and had several students go on on to act professionally.

A large crowd turned out Wednesday night to celebrate him. He died from cancer.

"The theater, everything going around. The plays that he did, everybody is so proud of that and so are we," said Kirk Bodick, Rick's brother. "We just miss him so much already but we are proud of what he did in the lives of the student's he impacted."