Suspect accused of murdering one, stabbing three arraigned in court from hospital bed

- A man charged with stabbing a couple was arraigned Tuesday afternoon from his hospital bed, video chatting into the court room.

Vaughn Dortch is accused of stabbing Destiny Brown, her aunt and Devonte Johnson just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigators said the incident took place on Rein Street. Police aren't sure of a motive yet, but believe there is a connection between the suspect and one of the victims. Destiny is the suspect's ex girlfriend. She suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and remains in the hospital. Destiny's aunt was released from the hospital.

However, Johnson was stabbed so severely, he passed away from his injuries.

When asked if he needed an attorney, Dortch replied bluntly "Just give me an attorney."

His next court date will be Jan. 16, although before his video chat was ended, he warned the court room "I won't be there."

