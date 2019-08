- The wanted felon being sought in an officer-involved shooting has been arrested.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, suspect Clint Washington, Jr. was been taken into custody.

FOX 2's Randy Wimbley reports that Washington was arrested at Livernois and Pasadena in Detroit.

FOX 2 cameras were there when Washington was arrested at a gas station at about 7 p.m. on Detroit's west side.

Police from a Detroit-Wayne County task force were involved in a shooting Monday morning in Harrison Township while trying to arrest the man with a felony warrant.

The Macomb County Sheriff said they were called to the area of N. Pointe Pkwy and 16 Mile to a report of multiple shots fired. When deputies arrived, several cars were driving off.

One of the callers said some of the people fleeing the scene were wearing police vests and driving dark Dodge Chargers. Those people were later identified as members of a Detroit-Wayne County Violent Crimes Task Force.

We're told police were trying to arrest a suspect wanted out of Detroit for a felony warrant when they exchanged gun fire. Neither the suspect or police were injured in the shooting.

Washington has several warrants for his arrest, including a felony warrant out of Detroit, according to the sheriff's office.